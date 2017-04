Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Narcolepsy can be hard to recognize. There are, five major symptoms. Many of them can be confused with other medical conditions such as depression or epilepsy, making a narcolepsy diagnosis somewhat tricky. In fact, about half of the people affected by narcolepsy remain undiagnosed.

During Sleep Awareness Week, Dr. Raj Dasgupta, is raising awareness of narcolepsy to expedite the diagnosis process for patients through the website www.MoreThanTired.com.