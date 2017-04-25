Previewing the 14th annual Dining Out For Life on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - ACCESS AIDS Care/LGBT Center of Hampton Roads will join organizations in 60 other cities in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, April 27, 2017, for their 14th annual Dining Out For Life fundraising event.

Approximately 75 local restaurants in Hampton Roads are expected to take part in this event, donating at least 25% of their day’s food and alcohol sales to support those living with HIV and AIDS in Hampton Roads.

All funds donated stay in Hampton Roads, helping thousands in our community.