Getting ready for DockDogs competition at Pet Lovers’ Extravaganza on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This year, Norfolk resident, Crystal Partain and her pit bull, Pixie, will be competing in the Pet Lovers’ Extravaganza DockDogs competition, something Crystal couldn’t have imagined four years ago. At that time, Crystal had rescued Pixie from an animal shelter right before she was about to be euthanized.

We meet Pixie and learn about the big competition on Coast Live.

Pet Lovers’ Extravaganza Featuring DockDogs

April 28 – 30

Care-A-Lot, 1617 Diamond Springs Road, Virginia Beach

www.carealotpets.com