VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Garden Tour is part of Historic Garden Week in Virginia, April 22 – 29. Over 40 clubs statewide open their area’s most beautiful homes and gardens as a fundraiser for restoring historic gardens across the Commonwealth.

VIRGINIA BEACH GARDEN TOUR

Wednesday, April 26, from 10 am to 5:30 pm

Cavalier Shores

Includes 5 homes and gardens plus 4 other gardens

HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK

House & Garden Tours Offered Statewide

April 22-29, 2017

www.vagardenweek.org