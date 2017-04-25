× First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms, then sunshine and 80s

Showers and storms, then sunshine and 80s….As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, while some of us will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, others will see a few scattered showers and storms as an area of low pressure spins over the Carolinas. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s today. Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

On Wednesday, we’ll start the day with low clouds. An isolated shower is possible. However, as the low pushes away from our area through the day, we’ll see gradual clearing, with a mix of sun and clouds by mid to late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday. Highs will soar into the mid 80s! A cold front will approach the area on Friday. We could see a few isolated showers, but the front will do little to cool us down. Highs will remain in the 80s Friday. More 80s are in the forecast for the weekend.

This Afternoon: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms (50%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Possible (20-30%). Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: E/N/W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sun and Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1975 Severe Thunderstorms Southeast Virginia, Tornadoes Eastern Coastal Virginia

2014 EF-1/EF-2 Tornadoes Chowan to Pasquotank

