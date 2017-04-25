× First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms, then sunshine and 80s

Showers and storms, then sunshine and 80s….If you’ve been waiting for the rain to go away, we’ve got some good news in your First Warning Storm Team Forecast.

As we move through our Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as an area of low pressure slowly spins away from us. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

On Wednesday, we’ll start the day with low clouds and patchy fog. An isolated shower is possible. However, as low pressure pushes farther away from our area through the day, we’ll see gradual clearing, with a mix of sun and clouds by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday. Highs will soar into the mid 80s! A cold front will approach the area on Friday. We could see a few isolated showers, but the front will do little to cool us down. Highs will remain in the 80s Friday. More 80s are in the forecast for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Isolated Storms Possible (30%). Patchy Fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: E/N/W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy Fog. Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sun and Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health for Wednesday

Pollen: Low (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low to Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1975 Severe Thunderstorms Southeast Virginia, Tornadoes Eastern Coastal Virginia

2014 EF-1/EF-2 Tornadoes Chowan to Pasquotank

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.