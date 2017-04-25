Chipotle warns of data security breach, recommends monitoring card statements

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Tuesday that they have detected a data security breach.

The company believes the breach may have affected transactions from March 24 through April 18.

Chipotle released a statement about the breach with more details:

We want to make our customers aware that we recently detected unauthorized activity on the network that supports payment processing for purchases made in our restaurants. We immediately began an investigation with the help of leading cyber security firms, law enforcement, and our payment processor. We believe actions we have taken have stopped the unauthorized activity, and we have implemented additional security enhancements. Our investigation is focused on card transactions in our restaurants that occurred from March 24, 2017 through April 18, 2017. Because our investigation is continuing, complete findings are not available and it is too early to provide further details on the investigation. We anticipate providing notification to any affected customers as we get further clarity about the specific time frames and restaurant locations that may have been affected.

They recommend consumers closely monitor payment card statements. If anyone notices unauthorized charges they are asked to notify their bank.