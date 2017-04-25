“48 HOURS: NCIS” takes viewers inside Virginia Beach death investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The first episode of "48 HOURS: NCIS" will take viewers inside the investigation of the deaths of two Navy petty officers.

In May of 1996, Elise Makdessi was raped and murdered in her Virginia Beach apartment.

Investigators called it one of the most gruesome crime scenes they had ever witnessed.

Elise's husband, Eddie, claimed a fellow sailor named Quincy Brown had broken in, tied him up and murdered Elise.

Eddie Makdessi said he shot Brown in an attempt to save his wife.

Shortly before her death, Elise recorded a videotape claiming she had been raped by fellow sailors at Oceana but investigators could never find evidence to support those claims.

They eventually focused on Eddie as a suspect.

He collected insurance money and fled the country. News 3 Investigator Mike Mather tracked him down in Russia, clearing the way for him to return to the U.S. And face trial.

"This was kind of a novel unfolding right in front of me," Mather said. "It was an absolute crime drama with unbelievable twists and turns from the videotape, to the navy connection, to her family really keeping the pressure on to bring Eddie Makdessi to justice, to going over there and finding him."

Eddie Makdessi was convicted in 2006, 10 years after he killed his wife and Quincy Brown.

The “48 Hours: NCIS” on the Makdessi case airs on News 3 Tuesday at 10 p.m., followed by News 3 at 11 p.m.