Woman dies after scooter crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A woman died after a scooter accident Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police communications received a 911 call around 12 p.m. requesting police and medical assistance to the 1800 block of High Street for a scooter crash with injuries.

When officers got there they found an adult female suffering from a head injury.

Medics arrived and took the female to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

According to investigators, the victim was traveling eastbound on High Street when the crash occurred, but no other information is known.

Investigators said a white or silver Ford pickup truck traveling in the area during this time frame may have vital information about the incident and are asking that person to please contact them at 757-393-8013.