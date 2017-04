ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Six puppies have been reported as stolen to the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Police said thee Golden Retriever puppies were taken from the Parsonage Street Extended area.

They believe the theft happened sometime between the late hours of April 21 into the early hours of April 22.

If you have any information that can help call Investigator Jason Parker at 252-339-1311.

