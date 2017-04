ASHBURN, Va. – The Redskins retained their defensive captain Monday when they re-signed inside linebacker Will Compton to a one-year contract. Compton will make $1.8 million in 2017.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker has appeared in 48 games for the Redskins with 30 starts since entering the league as a college free agent in 2013. Last season, Compton registered career-highs in tackles (104), fumbles forcedĀ (1), and fumbles recovered (2).