Portsmouth City Council member to face judge for check forgery, fraud

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A City Council member in Portsmouth is being arraigned Monday morning following his recent fraud and forgery charges.

Documents show Dr. Mark Whitaker wrote bad checks and forged the signatures of members of his church where he served as assistant pastor.

Dr. Mark Whitaker is not only a Portsmouth City Council member, but the assistant pastor of a church and a former School Board member.

He faces 20 charges, many of which are fraud and forgery related to writing bad checks. The allegations all center around his misuse of money at New Bethel Baptist Church where his father is the head pastor. The 20 indictments were filed last week but the crimes allegedly occurred in 2013 and 2014.

The criminal investigation was launched by the Portsmouth Sheriffs Office, Dept. of Treasury and National Credit Bureau who found several alleged victims including the President of a contracting company.

Some background on the accused; Whitaker is a father of four. He served on the Portsmouth School Board in 2002, he was elected to City Council in 2014 and has been an ordained minister for 20 years.

News 3 has reached out to Whitaker about the allegations but never got a response. His arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 am in Portsmouth.

A Special Prosecutor from Franklin County has been assigned to the case.