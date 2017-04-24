Man accused of stabbing two people during argument in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding after police say he stabbed two people.

Police responded to the 400 block of Granby Street Sunday at 1:45 a.m. for an assault.

When they arrived, they found two men, ages 30 and 31, who were cut with a knife.

Both men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police arrested Ryan Hiller, 23, in connection with the crime.

He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail on no bond.

According to police, all three men were in an argument when the argument turned physical and both men were cut with a knife.