PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting Monday night.

The incident happened in theĀ 2800 block of Evergreen Place around 9 p.m.

A juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment and did not give details on the extent of his injuries.

