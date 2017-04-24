× Hampton Roads hunks wanted for the next ‘Magic Mutt Calendar’ to raise money for pets in need!

The search is on!

The Norfolk SPCA is once again asking animal loving hunks in the area to compete for a coveted spot in the Magic Mutt Calendar to raise money for the shelter. For 2018, thirteen men will be selected. Each will pose in the calendar with an animal who is up for adoption at the time. The deadline to apply is closing in fast! Entries must be submitted by Sunday, April 30th.



The winners will also appear at a Debut Party on Saturday, October 7 at Granby Theater with live music, dancing, both silent and live auctions, as well as the calendar launch. All animal-loving individuals in Hampton Roads are invited to join in the fun.

Last year for the 2017 calendar, more than 100 applicants were received and 15 men were ultimately selected for the coveted spots.

Proceeds of calendar and event ticket sales will support the Norfolk SPCA’s animal care programs that save and improve the lives of thousands of dogs and cats every year. In 2016, the Norfolk SPCA completed almost 1,000 adoptions from its shelter for homeless animals. Also last year, the Norfolk SPCA’s walk-in veterinary clinic saw more than 10,000 animals.

Men interested in this opportunity to pose and help homeless pets at the same time must submit an application by Sunday, April 30 and attend auditions on Sunday, May 21, 2017. The application and all other information is available on NorfolkSPCA.org

The Norfolk SPCA relies upon private donations to run its programs and is not a local chapter of the American SPCA.