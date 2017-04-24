Get free oral cancer screenings in Virginia Beach Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Members of the Virginia Dental Association (VDA) will be giving free oral cancer screenings Saturday.

The clinic will be at the Blow a Bubble For Those Who Can’t Health Fair hosted by the Oral Cancer Cause and Interchrome Dental Lab.

Oral cancer claims the life of one person in the United States every hour, the VDA said.

The preventative event will be Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Unify Health and Fitness Studio (195 S. Rosemont Rd., Virginia Beach)

The family-friendly program is free and the exam will take less than two minutes.

There will also be live music, free personal training workouts, and firetruck tours.