Coast Guard searching for missing boater off Tangier Island

TANGIER, Va. – Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing boater off the coast of Tangier Island Monday night.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region were told about a 40-foot vessel with two people aboard.

Their vessel was taking on water off Tangier Island around 2:30 p.m.

A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Station Crisfield, the crew of the 87-foot cutter Cochito, a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City rescue helicopter crew, and an aircrew from Naval Air Station Patuxent River responded.

A good Samaritan was able to locate one of the people in the water and brought him back to Tangier Island in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.

Weather conditions in the area are hazardous Monday night with high winds, rain, and reduced visibility.

Coast Guard units are actively searching for the missing boater.

