Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Coast Guard medevaced a man having a heart attack from a cruise ship near Virginia Beach Saturday.

Watchstanders in Portsmouth were notified by the 965-foot cruise ship Carnival Pride at 8:42 p.m. that a 58-year-old man was having a heart attack on board the ship.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina and arrived on scene east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man to the helicopter and took him to Norfolk International Airport, where he was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“As a result of close teamwork and coordination among federal, state and local partners, we were able to safely deliver this gentleman to higher medical care by the fastest means possible in less than optimal weather conditions,” said Capt. Richard Wester, commander, Sector Hampton Roads. “We hope for his full medical recovery and quick return to family.”