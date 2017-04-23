Campbell’s recalls over 4,000 pounds of chicken soup products

Campbell Soup Company is recalling approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The product contains milk, which was not listed on the product label.

The chicken with the whole grain pasta soup items were produced on February 13, 2017.

The product under recall is the 18.6-oz cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” with the best by date February 13, 2019 on the bottom of the can.

The recalled soup has the bear eastablishment number “EST. 4R” on the bottom of the cans. The items were sold in Florida.

The issue was discovered on April 20, when the corporate officer received multiple customer complaints of the wrong product inside the cans.

The products were labeled as “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” but actually contained “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth” soup.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to eating the soup.

People who have purchased the products under recall are urged not to eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.