Virginia Beach Police investigating homicide by Level Green Park

Virginia Beach, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are currently investigating a homicide situation in the 1100 block of Level Green Boulevard.

Officials tell us the incident happened just before 9 P.M. Saturday Night.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was killed from a gunshot wound.

Right now, detectives are in the early stages of their investigation and have no other details to provide at this time.

