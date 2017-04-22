Newport News Police Department to participate in Drug Take Back Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Have any expired or unwanted medication?

The Newport News Police Department is participating in National Drug Take Back Day on April 29.

Drug Take Back Day is a nationwide initiative which aims to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the police department will be collecting potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction.

There will be three collection points available in Newport News: