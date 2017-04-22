Harris Teeter hash browns recalled for possible contamination with golf balls

Harris Teeter and Roundy’s brand of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns have been recalled because golf ball materials may have been harvested with the potatoes used to make the product.

According to the FDA, eating the hash browns may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth.

The Harris Teeter brand two-pound bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 007203649020) were distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

The Roundy’s products were distributed in supermarkets in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The FDA says products under recall were manufactured on January 19. The production code date is B170119 and can be found on the back of the packaging. Any product with a different production code date is not impacted by the recall.

People who have purchased the products are urged not to eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of the product.

Consumers with concerns or questions about the recall should contact McCain Foods USA, Inc. at 630- 857-4533 (Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST).