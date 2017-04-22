Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast Friday.

At 4:25 p.m., watchstanders received the notification from the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway that a 60-year-old man was reportedly experiencing kidney failure.

A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter crew and C-130 Super Hercules aircraft crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man to the helicopter and took him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment.

“The crews from Air Station Elizabeth City as well as the 5th District Command Center team seamlessly worked together to carry out a successful offshore hoist,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Barbay, operations unit controller for the case. “It was our priority to deliver the man to medical care as quickly and safely as possible.”