Chesapeake Public Schools to host job fair

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Public Schools will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29 at Indian River High School.

The division is looking to hire school bus drivers and assistants, school nutrition services workers, custodians, and technology support specialists.

Work stations will be set up for people to fill out online applications.

Applicants must provide their employment histories and three references: one supervisor and two personal references. Contact information for each reference, including email addresses, must be provided.

Bus driver candidates should have a commercial driver’s license or be willing to complete a CDL training program provided by Chesapeake Public Schools.

Contracted employees are eligible for medical and dental health care benefits, the Chesapeake Public Schools Wellness Centers and Health Centers, and the Virginia Retirement System. All contracted employees also have all school holidays off.