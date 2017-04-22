2-year-old Norfolk girl with brain cancer gets red carpet treatment, backyard surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Rolling out the red carpet was exactly the kind of treatment a two-year-old Norfolk girl needed on Saturday.

Skye Askew's days are usually field with different types of treatments, like chemotherapy sessions and doctor's appointments. On Saturday however, Skye's day was filled with a different surprise: a new playground just for her, in her own backyard.

"It's been amazing," said Skye's mother, Destiny Lopez. "Today has been a true blessing."

The new playset was sponsored by Towne Bank and Roc Solid's "Play It Forward" initiative, an organization focused on building hope for families facing pediatric cancer.

"I've had a blast," said Towne Bank Chief Operating Officer, Brad Schqartz. I think everybody here would agree. We've had a lot of fun. We've been here since 8:30 this morning."

In order to surprise Skye, organizers had her picked up in a limo and taken to breakfast. When she got back home, organizers literally rolled out the red carpet, and brought Skye to her backyard where the new playset was standing.

"The breakfast, the Build-A-Bear: everything has just been awesome," said Lopez.

Skye was diagnosed with cancer when she was only 14 months old.

"she was diagnosed with brain cancer," said Lopez, starting to tear up. "Big softball tumor basically in her brain."

Thankfully, Lopez says Skye is in remission.

"She finished her 100th day on March 19th, and I couldn't ask for nothing better. She has been like a normal kid," Lopez told reporters.

Even though Skye is in remission, it does not mean the hard work for her is quite over. Which is why Skye's family was thankful for the playset in their own backyard.

A safe place for Skye to play, and a safe place to take her mind off cancer.