York Co. authorities looking for armed and dangerous abduction suspect

YORK COUNTY – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for several different charges.

Richard Alvin Massengill is wanted on several counts of abduction, strangulation, several counts of assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and brandishing a firearm.

Authorities say Massengill is considered armed and dangerous. He tends to frequent Newport News, Hampton, York and James City County.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.