HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The only child of Diana Ross and Motown Founder Berry Gordy, Rhonda Ross has gone on to fame and success in her own right as a singer-songwriter, actress and an international Social-Artist. In town for a concert in Newport News, we get to know this accomplished performer with the famous name.

Rhonda Ross

Friday, April 21, 2017

8:00pm

Ella Fitzgerald Theater

Downing-Gross Cultural Ars Center

2410 Wickham Avenue, Newport News,

www.downinggross.org