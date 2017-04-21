Watch: Otters get birthday cake at the North Carolina Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTEO, N.C. - Birthdays aren't just special for humans. At the North Carolina Aquarium at Roanoke Island their animals get to celebrate also!

Two otters at the aquarium were celebrating their third birthday Thursday with a special treat.

Finn and Banks, two male North American River otters, got a specially made birthday cake.

The aquarium said the cake was made with fish, blackberries, carrots, and other otter favorites.

The ingredients were frozen into colored ice blocks that were made with food-safe dyes.

Otters are used to having to hunt for their food. This snack was good for them because Finn and Banks had to investigate the ice blocks to get the food inside, Education Curator Dia Hitt said.

As they searched, the otters got extra exercise and brain stimulation.

Although it wasn't otter Molly's birthday she still got to join in on the fun too!

