USS Vella Gulf to leave Norfolk Sunday on scheduled deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy’s Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) will leave Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday for a scheduled deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The Vella Gulf has not deployed since 2014. Since then, the ship spent some time at BAE Systems shipyard for an Extended Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability.

It most recently took part in a Missile Exercise (MISSILEX), off the coast of North Carolina, and in a Task Group Exercise (TGEX) near Jacksonville.