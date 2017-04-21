× Sharing a special dance at the Armed Services Father-Daughter Ball

NORFOLK, Va. – Fathers and daughters will get to share a special dance or two at the YMCA Hampton Roads Father-Daughter Ball held in Downtown Norfolk Friday evening at the Waterside Marriott.

The ball is open to all branches of the military and allows families to spend time together dressed to the nines. In years past, a majority of daughters are between 3 and 6 years old. This year, one father is bringing three daughters to the ball.

The theme of this year’s ball is Hollywood Nights and event organizers say the daughters always come all dressed up in gowns.