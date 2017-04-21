× ‘Party for the Planet’ at Virginia Zoo

Norfolk, Va. – Celebrate Earth Day and the animals that share our planet with us!

Saturday, May 22nd is Earth Day and the Virginia Zoo is hosting a ‘Party for the Planet’ for you and your family to celebrate.

From 10am to 3pm there will be activities and performances at the Animal Wellness Campus. You can play like the animals in the Enrichment Playground, catch a show at the new ZooLive! stage, or make eco-friendly crafts.

Virginia Zoo staff, zookeepers and local community organizations will be there to talk about wildlife and environmental conservation and learn how we care for our animals and their natural habitats.

There will also be a bounce house, train rides, pokemon hunting and free tree and plant giveaways!

Tickets are $11.95 for children, $14.95 for adults.

Here’s the schedule of events:

ZOOKEEPER ENRICHMENT DEMONSTRATIONS AND ZOOLIVE! SHOWS

10:30 AM • ZEBRA AND WATUSI

11:00 AM • ZOOLIVE! STAGE SHOW

11:15 AM • MOON BEAR

12:00 PM • RHINO HORNBILL

12:45 PM • MALAYAN TAPIR

1:00 PM • ZOOLIVE! STAGE SHOW

1:30 PM • ZOOFARM ANIMALS

2:15 PM • ALDABRA TORTOISE

3:00 PM • MALAYAN TIGER