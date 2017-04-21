Navy SEAL facing four child pornography charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A Navy SEAL is facing four charges related to child pornography, according to court documents.

Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden is in federal custody in California, but his case has been transferred to the federal court system in the Eastern District of Virginia.

In January, a woman told Naval Criminal Investigative Service she was sexually assaulted by Seerden in his hotel room at Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, court documents say.

Seerden was on temporary duty there and is a member of SEAL Team One based in California, according to court documents.

During the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, investigators searched Seerden’s cell phone and say they found 78 images of child pornography, according to the court documents.

“Multiple images depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity to include giving and receiving oral sex, and sexual intercourse. Some images depicted object penetration of prepubescent children and bondage of children. One image included a naked female child beside an aroused dog,” the affidavit states.

Investigators say they also found four videos and one photo that appeared to have been created on Seerden’s phone. The images show a man masturbating next to a female child and show the man touching the female, according to the court documents. The man’s face is not seen in the images. In two of the videos, he is seen wearing a light blue shirt. Other pictures on Seerden’s phone show him wearing a light blue shirt with a time stamp of the same day, according to the court documents.

