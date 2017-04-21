× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm today, a cool and soggy weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm today but a much cooler weekend… Temperatures will start in the upper 60s this morning with a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, about 20 degrees above normal. A cold front will push though tonight bringing in rain and a big cool down. Expect scattered showers and storms late this afternoon and this evening but most of the rain will be tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe, with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

The cooler air behind the front will settle in for the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. The cold front will link up with a warm front and an area of low pressure that will slide across the Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Strong to severe storms are possible. Rain chance will continue for the start of next week.

Today: Sun & Clouds, PM Scattered Showers/Storms (30%), Warm, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%), Cool, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Arlene is moving quickly west over the open Atlantic and is expected to dissipate later today. The center of Tropical Storm Arlene is located about 1135 miles WNW of the Azores. Arlene is moving west at 31 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected, and Arlene is forecast to become absorbed by a large extratropical low and dissipate later today.

5:00 AM AST Fri Apr 21

Location: 40.0°N 48.0°W

Moving: W at 31 mph

Min pressure: 993 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 21st

2005 Severe Thunderstorm Downburst: City of Richmond

