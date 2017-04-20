The Wiz takes over Wells Theatre

NORFOLK, Va. – The multiple Tony Award-winning musical adventure, The Wiz, is taking over the Wells Theatre.

Adapted from the classic Wizard of Oz, the Virginia Stage Company in collaboration with the Norfolk State University Theatre company present this musical adventure.

This production features cast members from NSU as well as New York and promises to be a show you’ll never forget!

The show runs through April 30th. Tickets start at $30. For showtimes, check with the Virginia Stage Company.

This play contains some violence which is highly stylized through music, dance, and special effects and is recommended for all ages who are not afraid of loud noises.