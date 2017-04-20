Ready, Set, Renovate a home office on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The number of people doing some or all of their work from home has grown nearly twenty five percent in the past twelve years. On this Ready, Set, Renovate! Elizabeth Hart shows us how one attorney gives his home office a style promotion and tries out the work from home trend.
