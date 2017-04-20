Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker indicted by special grand jury

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – City Councilman Mark Whitaker has been indicted by a special grand jury, according to the court website.

He is facing charges including multiple counts of identity fraud, forgery, and uttering a check among other charges.

A special prosecutor requested a grand jury investigate activities at New Bethel Baptist Church, the New Bethel Federal Credit Union, and New Bethel Development, LLC, according to court documents.

Whitaker is assistant pastor of the church, according to the church’s website. He was elected to city council in 2014.

The investigation was conducted by the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, the National Credit Bureau, and the US Dept. of Treasury.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales asked for a special prosecutor to handle the case, court documents say. Ross Spicer, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Frederick County, is reviewing the case.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.