× ‘Walking Houses’ get people talking about social issues

Norfolk, Va. – If you’ve walked around Norfolk lately, you’ve probably been greeted by a “Walking House”.

The chalk drawings have popped up all over the city, and artist Christopher Revels says they’re a way to spread ideas about societal concerns, mainly the rising sea levels.

Revels usually goes out to draw Monday mornings between 4am and 5am to create the Walking Houses.

To follow his creations, check out his Facebook page or follow him on Instagram @WalkingHouses.