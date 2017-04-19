Person burned in Virginia Beach boat fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Fire crews responded to a boat fire in a neighborhood Wednesday.
Officials said the boat was at a dock at a home in the 2100 block of East Kendall Circle.
One person suffered burns and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Shore Drive will be blocked to through traffic for a Nightingale landing, the VBFD said.
Fire officials did not know the severity of the person’s burns.
The fire is out and was originally reported around 3:40 p.m.
36.909638 -76.054341