PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on April 9.

34-year-old Kevin Howell was taken into custody Wednesday at 8 p.m., police said.

Howell was charged with Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Police said Howell was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Maurice Gore.

Gore was found shot in the 2300 block of Charleston Ave.