Immersive walk-through sculpture coming to Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus will exhibit a special walk-through art experience at the beginning of May.

Aboria is an inflated structure that is half the size of a football field and will be open to the public from May 11 to May 14 at Town Point Park, coinciding with the Waterside District’s grand opening. It’s created by UK-based Architects of Air.

It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is wheelchair accessible.

Admission is $5 and children ages two and under are free. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum four children per adult.

Visitors will experience a phenomenon of light, shapes and colors while looking at the sculpture. Arboria’s main focal point is a 33-foot-high, multicolored dome, taking inspiration from a 13th century England cathedral.

“We’re bringing something completely unique to Norfolk to celebrate an amazing year for downtown,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus Executive Director. “With its cavernous domes, tunnels and pods, Arboria will be a terrific complement to the waterfront.”

It is made from a special plastic that allows sunlight to pass through, creating color prisms. As the atmosphere outside the structure changes, the colors and patterns inside also change, similar to a kaleidoscope.

Since 1992, more than 3 million visitors in 40 countries have experienced Architects of Air founder and designer Alan Parkinson’s walk-in sculptures.