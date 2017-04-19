VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Local pastor James Risper is on a mission to help local teens by telling them the story of his struggles. He and former NFL player Aaron Rouse talk about the efforts to mentor and the search for a home for a new organization in Virginia Beach.
How one man is using his story to help stop violence on Coast Live
-
Local teens create natural products as a way to give back on Coast Live
-
A story of how the St. Jude Dream Home is about more than a house on Coast Live
-
Student enlists help of Va. Beach Sheriff, deputy for ‘promposal’
-
Local Talent: Dustin Furlow plays live on Coast Live
-
Comedian Lionel Harris talks about his career and where to get the laughs next on Coast Live
-
-
Shucking and tasting to get ready for the big VBVRS Oyster Roast on Coast Live
-
Local artist spotlight features Nick Robertson on Coast Live
-
The “Quality Comedy King” talks cleaning up comedy on Coast Live
-
First responders from all over the region train to handle water emergencies
-
Local Music Spotlight: Luca Burgalassi on Coast Live
-
-
Local blind man, teen with autism team up for marathon dream
-
We spotlight another talented local artist on Coast Live
-
Previewing the Polar Plunge on Coast Live