First Warning Forecast: Temperatures will soar to the 80s on Thursday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a soggy stretch of weather in your First Warning Forecast.

We are tracking a frontal system to our south which will keep our skies mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible tonight. Temperatures won’t drop too much tonight. Expect lows near 60.

If you’re not a fan of the cooler weather we’ve had these past couple of days, get ready for a big warm up! Highs will soar to 80 on Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies to start the day. We’ll see a few breaks to allow some sunshine with a chance for scattered showers and storms…mainly in the afternoon.

Another warm day to end the work week on Friday. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s with some morning sunshine. We’ll see increasing clouds as the day progresses. A cold front will move in in the afternoon and evening. The cold front will bring a cool down for the weekend.