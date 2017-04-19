First Warning Forecast: Temperatures will soar to the 80s on Thursday
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a soggy stretch of weather in your First Warning Forecast.
We are tracking a frontal system to our south which will keep our skies mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible tonight. Temperatures won’t drop too much tonight. Expect lows near 60.
If you’re not a fan of the cooler weather we’ve had these past couple of days, get ready for a big warm up! Highs will soar to 80 on Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies to start the day. We’ll see a few breaks to allow some sunshine with a chance for scattered showers and storms…mainly in the afternoon.
Another warm day to end the work week on Friday. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s with some morning sunshine. We’ll see increasing clouds as the day progresses. A cold front will move in in the afternoon and evening. The cold front will bring a cool down for the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles possible (20%). Lows near 60. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/storms (30%). Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance for a shower/storm (20%). Mild with lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
Tropical Update
Subtropical Depression One forms in the central Atlantic. The system is centered about 830 miles WSW of the Azores and moving N at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The subtropical depression is expected to dissipate by Thursday.
5:00 PM AST Wed Apr 19
Location: 32.4°N 40.9°W
Moving: N at 12 mph
Min pressure: 996 mb
Max sustained: 35 mph
