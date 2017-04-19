Elizabeth City Police search for missing teen

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are looking for a missing teen Wednesday night.

Keyona Michelle Tyler was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of West Cypress Street and North Road Street.

13-year-old Keyona is 5’4″ tall, around 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and dark burgundy hair pulled up in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, army green shirt, dark blue jeans, and a black Jordans, according to police.

If you have any information about Keyona please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.