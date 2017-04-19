Aaron Hernandez commits suicide in prison, official says

BOSTON – Convicted murderer and former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide, a Massachusetts Department of Correction spokesman said Wednesday. Hernandez’s death comes just days after he was acquitted in a separate murder case.

A release from the Massachusetts Department of Correction says Hernandez was discovered “hanged in his cell” around 3:05 a.m.

Corrections officers attempted lifesaving techniques and Hernandez was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

Authorities say he was in a single cell in the general population housing unit and used a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. He also attempted to block his cell door from the inside by jamming it with various items.

Hernandez’s promising football career as a tight end with the New England Patriots fell apart in June 2013 when he was arrested in the murder of Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend of his fiancée’s sister. Hernandez was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2015, though he has appealed for a new trial in that case.

Hernandez was found not guilty of murder on Friday in the killing of two men in a drive-by shooting outside a Boston nightclub in July 2012.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

