Victim suffers life threatening injuries in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

A man was shot and is suffering life threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

A call about the incident initially brought officers to the 100 block of East Gilpin Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

After officers investigated they determined the shooting happened in the 9300 block of Granby Street.

Police did not have motive or suspect information to release at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

