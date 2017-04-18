All things purple – get just about any item in purple at this store

Purple lovers rejoice!

An online store is catering to people who just want the purple version of an item, or a pack of purple pens so they don’t have to buy an assorted pack to use one color.

The site founder got a concept for the store after being asked where he got something that was “cool and purple.”

After answering “The Purple Store” an idea was born.

For many, the site says, purple is a lifestyle and by shopping at The Purple Store people can have the buying power to get their purple items.

The site sells purple swag in just about anything you can imaging. They have kitchen and school supplies, jewelry, clothes, and even purple wedding items!

