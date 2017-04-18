Portsmouth child abduction suspect turns herself in

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth woman on the run since triggering an AMBER Alert last Friday night has turned herself in to police.

Asia D. Jarvis, 24, was wanted for felony Abduction and Domestic Assault and Battery.

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night after Jarvis allegedly took her two children, 5-year-old Dominique Jarvis, and 18-month-old Messiah Jarvis, and sent a concerning text message to their father, who has custody of the children.

After several hours, the children were returned unharmed, but Asia Jarvis remained on the run.

Portsmouth Police say she turned herself in at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of Abduction and two counts of Domestic Assault and Battery.