Norfolk man accused of causing miscarriage after kicking pregnant girlfriend in stomach

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was arrested, accused of kicking his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach and causing her to lose her unborn baby, according to court records.

Akeem Askew was charged with domestic aggravated assault and producing abortion or miscarriage.

Police said they were called on March 28 to Villa Circle after a 34-year-old pregnant woman said she was assaulted.

Court records state Askew got into a fight with his girlfriend who was trying to break up with him.

They state he pushed her to the floor, then kicked her in the stomach at least three times.

The victim started bleeding and went to the hospital. She had a miscarriage the next day, records indicate.

Records state the doctor at the hospital attributed the miscarriage to the assault she endured the day before.

The suspect knew the victim was pregnant because he went to all of her OB/GYN visits with her.