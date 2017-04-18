Future NCAA championships site selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2021-22.

Virginia Beach’s new arena, expected to open in 2019, was not selected to host any NCAA championships. However, after the rollback of the state’s controversial “bathroom bill”, NCAA events will return to North Carolina.

Old Dominion’s LR Hill Sports Complex will once again host the NCAA Division I women’s field hockey championship in 2020.

Criteria for selecting the host sites included creating what will be an exceptional experience for the student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA bid specifications. Specifications can include, but are not limited to, providing optimal facilities; ease of travel to the location and ample lodging; and adherence to NCAA principles, which include providing an atmosphere that is safe and respects the dignity of all attendees. The site selections follow the NCAA Board of Governors’ vote to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina.

“We want to thank everyone who submitted a bid for this cycle of championship site selections and for their continued commitment during the process,” said Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships. “We look forward to working with our membership, the cities and local organizing committees who may host for the first time, as well as the groups who will repeat as host sites. I also want to acknowledge and thank the sports committees that reviewed these exceptional bids and made the selections based on providing the best possible experience for our student-athletes, coaches and spectators.”

