Flowers are blooming, spring allergies rising 

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – Local hospitals and clinics are seeing high volumes of people suffering from allergies this season.

Staff with Patient First said tree pollen is the biggest cause of allergies.

Anyone with severe ragweed and grass allergies will likely start feeling symptoms in a few months.

But it’s not just the pollen you need to worry about.

Staff said allergy symptoms could trigger asthma attacks.

“Allergies do not automatically cause people to develop asthma. But these conditions are related, and they can occur together. Many people with allergies never develop asthma, but more than 10 million Americans do have allergic asthma according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. In this case, the allergic reaction affects the lungs and the symptoms of asthma can occur. However, not everyone with asthma has the same symptoms. It is important to recognize and treat these symptoms in order to keep asthma under control,” they said.